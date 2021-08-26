Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,041. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $327.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

