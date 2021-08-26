Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 276,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 199,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 42,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,418. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

