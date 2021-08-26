Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.28. 59,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,300. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.