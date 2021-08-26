Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.19. The company had a trading volume of 194,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $219.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.