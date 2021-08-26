Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $485.00. 80,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.51 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

