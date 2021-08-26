Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 598,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.