ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

NOW traded up $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $625.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $627.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 745.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

