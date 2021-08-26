Severn Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Severn Bancorp stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.82. Severn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter.

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

