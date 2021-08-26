SF Capital (SFCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $92.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $61,500.93 and approximately $92.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.96 or 0.99819701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.71 or 0.01021086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.75 or 0.06624645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

