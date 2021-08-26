SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Up 12.3%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price rose 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 75,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,954,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SGOCO Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.