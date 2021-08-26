Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS SIELY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97. Shanghai Electric Group has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

