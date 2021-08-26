Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.99

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.99 and last traded at C$36.95, with a volume of 122931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The firm has a market cap of C$18.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

