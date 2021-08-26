Shield Protocol Trading Up 50.9% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.41 or 0.00019823 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $432,841.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00153199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.86 or 1.00205442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.34 or 0.01022903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.35 or 0.06639674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars.

