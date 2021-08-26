SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123,078.20

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $123,078.20 and approximately $20.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,343.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.31 or 0.06603435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.69 or 0.01285686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00359265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.88 or 0.00631291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.00331343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00306985 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

