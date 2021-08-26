ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,747,164.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,457. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $209.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -137.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.22. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

