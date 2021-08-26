Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Shares Up 7.6%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAEYY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

