Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Rises By 892.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 892.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of ASDRF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,536. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17.
About Ascendant Resources
