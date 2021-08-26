Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Rises By 892.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 892.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ASDRF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,536. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

