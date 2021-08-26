Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 84.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the July 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MYD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,515,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

