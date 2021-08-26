Short Interest in Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Drops By 85.1%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cairn Energy stock remained flat at $$5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.11. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.87.

CRNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

