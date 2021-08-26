Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 80.4%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CADMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 287,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,099. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.