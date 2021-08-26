Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Declines By 97.3%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZXAIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 35,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38. China Zenix Auto International has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.69.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

