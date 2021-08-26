Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Expands By 411.5%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 439,900 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the July 29th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chinasoft International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

CFTLF stock remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

