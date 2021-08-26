Short Interest in Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Drops By 90.8%

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the July 29th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of COPHF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Creso Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

