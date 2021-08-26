Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Decreases By 80.6%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the July 29th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DMLRY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 46,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,962. Daimler has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94.
Daimler Company Profile
