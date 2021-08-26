Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Rises By 1,920.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 1,920.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 149,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,970. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.