Short Interest in Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Increases By 2,150.0%

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ELLXF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 60,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,340. Elixinol Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

