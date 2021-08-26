Short Interest in Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Increases By 2,150.0%

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ELLXF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 60,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,340. Elixinol Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.
Elixinol Wellness Company Profile
