Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Rises By 660.0%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 5,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,171. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.