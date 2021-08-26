Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Expands By 1,728.0%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 1,728.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pareto Securities lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

