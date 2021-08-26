Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declines By 91.0%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the July 29th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $43.62. 40,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,413. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

