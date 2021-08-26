Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Rises By 620.0%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 145,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,077. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
