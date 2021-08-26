Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Grows By 1,640.0%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 1,640.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $471,000.

NYSE:FEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

