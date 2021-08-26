Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Decreases By 80.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTXD stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 115,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,766. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXD. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period.

