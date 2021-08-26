Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Drops By 82.6%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the July 29th total of 644,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS FSPKF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

