Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Increases By 543.8%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 543.8% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.35. Good Gaming has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.75.

Good Gaming Company Profile

