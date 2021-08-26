Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Increases By 466.7%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 11,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,950. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

