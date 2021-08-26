Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Rises By 700.0%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTHP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,708. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

