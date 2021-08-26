Short Interest in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Rises By 1,905.7%

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 1,905.7% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,946. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

