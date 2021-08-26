Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Declines By 93.5%

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the July 29th total of 914,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE HZAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,011. Horizon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

HZAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.