Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Decreases By 97.3%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSQVY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

