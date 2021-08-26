Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Declines By 98.0%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,671,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,985,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,027,543. Infrax Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
