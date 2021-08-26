Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Declines By 98.0%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,671,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,985,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,027,543. Infrax Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.