Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Declines By 98.3%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 29th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 28,958,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,168,938. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
