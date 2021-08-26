Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Declines By 98.3%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 29th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 28,958,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,168,938. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

