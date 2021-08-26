Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Drops By 82.4%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the July 29th total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IFS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 1,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,593. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
