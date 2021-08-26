Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Drops By 82.4%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the July 29th total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Shares of IFS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 1,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,593. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. Research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.