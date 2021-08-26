Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Drops By 85.2%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PFM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

