Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 649.0%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 649.0% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,626. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.