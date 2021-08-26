Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 649.0%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 649.0% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,626. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000.

