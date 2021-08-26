Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Grows By 654.2%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 654.2% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15. Kajima has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Several research firms have commented on KAJMY. Morgan Stanley lowered Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised Kajima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

