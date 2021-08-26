Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Declines By 84.7%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the July 29th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,870. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHOLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

