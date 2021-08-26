Short Interest in MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Drops By 90.9%

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771. MotorVac Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

About MotorVac Technologies

MotorVac Technologies, Inc manufactures fuel system cleaning equipment and detergents for gasoline and diesel powered engines. Its core products include the MotorVac CarbonClean System for gasoline engines and the Industrial Diesel Tune System for diesel engines. These systems comprise a fuel system diagnostic and cleaning machine and various proprietary cleaning detergents.

