Short Interest in MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Drops By 90.9%

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MVAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771. MotorVac Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
About MotorVac Technologies
