Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Declines By 99.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,568. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. mPhase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

