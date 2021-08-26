Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Declines By 99.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of mPhase Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,568. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. mPhase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
About mPhase Technologies
