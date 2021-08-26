Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Expands By 860.0%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

NXPRF traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $99.15. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15.

Get Nexans alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.