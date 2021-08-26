Short Interest in Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Decreases By 83.3%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NUVR remained flat at $$22.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Nuvera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

